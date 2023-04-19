Interim reports | Netflix has a record number of subscribers, but still plans to limit the sharing of IDs

The streaming service says it will start limiting the sharing of identifiers in the current quarter.

Netflix says that he broke the record in the number of subscribers. The streaming giant told about it late on Tuesday in its interim report published in Suomen time.

According to the company, the streaming service had 232.5 million subscribers in the first quarter of the current year, i.e. between January and March.

In its interim report, the company also reported a result of 1.3 billion dollars for the first quarter of the year. The reading was in line with expectations, but Netflix shares still fell more than three percent in the secondary market.

The company said that it had postponed the intended changes regarding the sharing of identifiers “to improve the user experience of subscribers”. Netflix said earlier this year that it plans to limit its users’ ability to share IDs outside of a single household.

Netflix got it a lot of negative feedback about his decision. Now the company announced that it plans to start restricting the sharing of identifiers and collecting fees for sharing during the current quarter.

According to Netflix, for shareholders, this means that some revenue benefits were postponed.

As a new option, the company has also started offering a cheaper subscription that includes advertisements. The popularity of the service has exceeded expectations, but the transition from the familiar ordering options has been minimal.

The new ad-supported service is estimated to bring in $770 million in advertising revenue for the company this year. Netflix brought the new service to the market after the company’s growth slowed over the past year.