Interim reports | Neste’s result exceeded expectations, the company expects a year of growth in renewable fuels

Neste and also other oil companies have made a big profit during the Russian war of aggression.

Fuel manufacturer Neste’s profit development at the beginning of the year beat forecasts. The company says that comparable EBITDA rose to 830 million euros from 578 million euros in the same period last year.

EBITDA describes the company’s actual operating profit before depreciation, financing items and taxes.

Neste’s net sales, on the other hand, shrank to 5.298 billion euros in January–March from 5.523 billion euros at the same time last year. According to the company, the decrease in turnover was due to the decrease in market and sales prices, which had a negative impact of around 0.4 billion euros.

According to the consensus forecast collected by Vara Research, analysts expected Neste to make a turnover of 5.864 billion euros and the company’s comparable EBITDA to be 782.5 million euros.

The result of Neste’s oil products in particular strengthened. In petroleum products, the comparable EBITDA was 393 million euros, compared to 137 million euros a year earlier.

According to Neste, the result of renewable products was strong, although comparable EBITDA remained almost unchanged at 415 million euros.

This year Neste focuses on seeking growth in renewable fuels. Development projects are underway at production facilities in Singapore, Rotterdam and California.

“In renewable fuels, this will be a year of growth for us,” says Neste’s CEO Matti Lehmus.

Neste and also other oil companies have made a big profit during the Russian war of aggression. The international oil market has sought new positions, and there has been an imbalance in supply and demand.

Lehmus admits that Neste’s oil refining margins have also been higher than the historical level. However, Neste estimates that oil refining margins will weaken in the current quarter.

However, according to Neste, visibility in the global economy is weak and predicting margins is a challenge.