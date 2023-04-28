Friday, April 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Interim reports | Neste’s result exceeded expectations, the company expects a year of growth in renewable fuels

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
Interim reports | Neste’s result exceeded expectations, the company expects a year of growth in renewable fuels

Economic|Interim reports

Neste and also other oil companies have made a big profit during the Russian war of aggression.

Fuel manufacturer Neste’s profit development at the beginning of the year beat forecasts. The company says that comparable EBITDA rose to 830 million euros from 578 million euros in the same period last year.

EBITDA describes the company’s actual operating profit before depreciation, financing items and taxes.

Neste’s net sales, on the other hand, shrank to 5.298 billion euros in January–March from 5.523 billion euros at the same time last year. According to the company, the decrease in turnover was due to the decrease in market and sales prices, which had a negative impact of around 0.4 billion euros.

According to the consensus forecast collected by Vara Research, analysts expected Neste to make a turnover of 5.864 billion euros and the company’s comparable EBITDA to be 782.5 million euros.

The result of Neste’s oil products in particular strengthened. In petroleum products, the comparable EBITDA was 393 million euros, compared to 137 million euros a year earlier.

See also  New heat wave hits Europe with fires in Spain, Portugal and France

According to Neste, the result of renewable products was strong, although comparable EBITDA remained almost unchanged at 415 million euros.

This year Neste focuses on seeking growth in renewable fuels. Development projects are underway at production facilities in Singapore, Rotterdam and California.

“In renewable fuels, this will be a year of growth for us,” says Neste’s CEO Matti Lehmus.

Neste and also other oil companies have made a big profit during the Russian war of aggression. The international oil market has sought new positions, and there has been an imbalance in supply and demand.

Lehmus admits that Neste’s oil refining margins have also been higher than the historical level. However, Neste estimates that oil refining margins will weaken in the current quarter.

However, according to Neste, visibility in the global economy is weak and predicting margins is a challenge.

#Interim #reports #Nestes #result #exceeded #expectations #company #expects #year #growth #renewable #fuels

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The absence of the golden boy…a heavy blow to Real Madrid before the Man City summit

The absence of the golden boy...a heavy blow to Real Madrid before the Man City summit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result