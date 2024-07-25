Interim reports | Neste’s result clearly weakened more than expected due to renewable products

Interim reports|Comparable EBITDA, which measures profitability, shrank by 70 percent.

An oil refining company Neste’s profitability weakened clearly more than expected in April–June. The company’s comparable EBITDA shrank by 70 percent to 240 million euros.

EBITDA, which measures profitability, means the operating result before depreciation, taxes and financial items. Analysts expected a comparable EBITDA of 315 million euros.

“Our result in the second quarter was the result of a significantly weaker market for renewable products and the major shutdown of the Porvoo refinery,” says the CEO Matti Lehmus in the interim report.

The company’s comparative profit per share was EUR -0.05, while analysts predicted it would have been EUR 0.06.

Renewable in fuels, the comparable EBITDA was 152 million euros, compared to 513 million a year earlier.

Their production capacity and supply on the market have increased, but at the same time their demand growth has slowed down, especially in Europe. In addition, the average prices of waste and residual raw materials have increased because the increase in the production capacity of renewable diesel increased the demand for raw materials.

The comparable EBITDA for oil products was 62 million euros, compared to 239 million euros a year earlier. The decrease in EBITDA was mainly due to the extensive maintenance work at the Porvoo refinery.

Due to the difficulties of renewable fuels, Neste changed its assessment of the development of its business to the worse in its interim report. According to the new estimate, the average sales margin for renewable fuels will be 480–580 dollars per ton this year, while the company still estimates it to be 480–650 dollars per ton in the spring.

Company believes that the worst difficulties will subside during the fall.

“We estimate the second quarter to be Neste’s weakest quarter of the year in terms of earnings, and we expect the cash flow to be clearly positive in the second half of the year,” CEO Lehmus says in the interim report.

Neste’s difficulties began to escalate already in the spring. At the end of April, the company announced the departure of CEO Lehmus, at the beginning of May the director of renewable fuels was fired, and in mid-May it issued a profit warning.

Neste’s new CEO will start at the beginning of November at the latest Heikki Malinen, who currently works as the CEO of stainless steel manufacturer Outokumpu.

