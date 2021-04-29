Interim reports Neste tries to make its next money shampoo from renewable aviation fuel – EUR 190 million investment in Rotterdam

The price of Finland’s most valuable company started to rise sharply after the result, which exceeded expectations. “We are very pleased. We will move faster and bolder, ”says Peter Vanacker, CEO, who threatens to conquer the world, in an interview with HS.

Oil refining company Neste surprised investors on Thursday by exceeding analysts’ earnings expectations. The result before taxes for January – March was EUR 415 million, while analysts expected it to remain at EUR 283 million.

Neste also announced that it will invest EUR 190 million in its refinery in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Following the changes at the refinery, the company will be able to produce 500,000 tons of renewable aviation fuel per year at its current refining capacity, if required. The changes are scheduled for completion in late 2023.

The data boosted Neste’s share price, at its highest level, by almost 10 percent compared to Wednesday’s closing level. Neste’s share price has been in the lows since exceeding the level of more than 64 euros in January, but the rise in the price on Thursday seemed to have strengthened investors’ faith in the company.

“We are very pleased. We will continue faster and bolder, ”summed up Neste’s CEO Peter Vanacker In a video interview with HS.

Liquid is Finland’s most valuable listed company. Its market value has risen from more than seven billion euros to almost 40 billion in five years, according to information services company Refinitiv. However, during this year, almost EUR 10 billion of Neste’s market value has been lost.

The single most important reason for Neste’s success has been that the company invested in the development of renewable fuels in a timely manner.

As a producer of waste and residue-based renewable diesel, Neste is the world’s largest producer, and its production has been the company’s money shampoo.

A similar new cash machine is now being developed from renewable aviation fuel, which is expected to partially replace fossil kerosene, Vanacker says.

When traditional oil refining suffers from refinery overcapacity and fierce competition, it has to specialize, as has been done at the Porvoo refinery, Vanacker explains.

Change Global growth based on sustainable development is sought on the one hand from renewable aviation fuel and on the other hand from, for example, renewable and recyclable polymer and chemical products.

Two and a half years ago, Neste decided to change its strategy to expand from Northern Europe and the California market around the world.

“We are now in almost all EU countries, Canada and many U.S. states,” Vanacker says.

It has been decided to invest a whopping EUR 1.5 billion in Singapore. The potential new investment in Rotterdam is also in the same category if it is decided to implement it to the planned extent at the end of this year, Vanacker says.

In the interim report, Neste announced that its investments this year will rise to EUR 1.2 billion excluding acquisitions.

The Singapore refinery is also designed to produce renewable aviation fuel as well.

With the EU There has already been a lot of consultation on the extent to which the EU could oblige airlines to use renewable aviation fuel in their aircraft, Vanacker says.

“If one percent of fuel were to be replaced by renewables, it would increase the price of intra-European flights by one euro,” Vanacker describes.

Cooperation will also be established with aircraft engine manufacturers such as Rolls-Royce, Airbus and Boeing to better build engines to use renewable fuels in the future.

Today, up to half of the fuel can be renewable within aviation fuel standards.

Together with Rolls-Royce, Neste is already developing 100% renewable fuel aircraft engines.

According to Vanacker, the aircraft of the future may fly on electricity or other clean fuel solutions, but before we get there, there is a demand for renewable fuel.

A similar large green shift is also ahead in the manufacture of polymers and chemicals, Vanacker estimates.

“The market is huge. Here, too, the pressure from consumers is great. ”

Vanacker says he has never seen a similar commitment to the environment and sustainable development in his entire 30-year career. In this case, Neste strives to respond to market change by boldly and quickly conquering international markets.

“Look at last year. We made ten acquisitions even though there was a pandemic and trading was more difficult. ”

The liquid According to Vanacker, the company’s own transformation into a renewable energy producer is well visible, for example, by looking at personnel change.

Two years ago, Neste had 5,000 employees, of which two thousand left when Russian operations and parts of non-strategic operations were sold.

“Still, we have 5,000 people working again.”

With traditional oil refining has been difficult during a pandemic.

Volumes and gross margins have fallen, and changes in the exchange rate of the US dollar used in the oil trade have also penalized Neste’s oil refining.

According to Vanacker, it is widely believed in the industry that after a pandemic, demand will return to normal and increase.

Refineries are still facing the playoffs, as a lot has been invested in new refineries in recent years.

There is overcapacity in the market.

According to Vanacker, Neste’s Porvoo refinery has not the slightest fear of quitting in this playoff.

“That’s why we focus on specialty products. The margins of the Porvoo refinery are the best in Europe. It is not a dairy cow, but on the contrary, it will be one of the longest-running refineries. ”