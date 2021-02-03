Interim reports Myllypuro campus, Herts shopping center and Tripla gnaw at the result of the construction company YIT – profit was lower than expected, the price started to fall

The amount of the dividend paid by the construction company YIT to its owners will fall from last year.

Construction company In October – December, YIT’s net sales decreased by 15 percent from the comparison period.

The Construction Group’s adjusted operating profit in 2020 fell by about half from the previous year and was EUR 85 million. In its earnings guidance published in October, YIT expected last year’s adjusted operating profit to be approximately EUR 90–110 million.

The company states in its earnings announcement that in 2020 the changes in fair value were EUR 15 million in the cold.

The company the share price fell more than 5 percent in the morning after the earnings announcement.

The final financial studies of three “challenging” projects cost the company EUR 50 million last year, YIT estimates.

YIT decided to change its CEO towards the end of the year. The new CEO will start in early July at the latest Markku Moilanen.

October – December Adjusted operating profit was EUR 56 million and operating profit EUR 55 million. The company’s gearing decreased from 81 percent to 68 percent.

The order backlog fell to EUR 3,528 million from EUR 4,131 million in the comparison period.

Size net sales for the year decreased by 10 percent to eur 3,069 million. Adjusted operating profit was EUR 56 million, compared to EUR 121 million a year earlier.

As the Board’s dividend proposal, the company states in the release EUR 0.14 per share. The dividend will be paid in two equal installments.

The dividend is lower than last year.

YIT’s interim CEO Antti Inkilä describes in the earnings release the company’s year 2020 was twofold.

“The result includes EUR 15 million negative (EUR 79 million positive) changes in fair value, mainly in the Mall of Tripla investment, reflecting the increased market yield requirements following the coronavirus pandemic. The final financial studies for three challenging projects, the Myllypuro campus, the Herts shopping center and the Tripla project, had a negative impact of EUR 50 million on our adjusted operating profit in 2020, ”says Inkilä.

Instead, the housing business went well.

“This strong earnings trend was due not only to the favorable market situation, but also to the increased market share. With the increase in housing starts in 2021, we expect this strong curve to continue. ”

YIT expects the Group ‘s full – year 2021 adjusted operating profit to be higher than in 2020.

The fourth quarter is expected to be by far the strongest.

Housing completion is expected to decrease and good operational performance in Russia is expected to continue in housing, YIT said in a earnings release.