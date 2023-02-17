Interim reports | Metso Outotec’s orders and turnover increased, profitability remained strong

The company’s board proposes a total dividend of 0.30 euros for 2022.

Capercaillie CEO of Outotec Pekka Vauramo says in the press release that the company’s last year ended positively, as the company’s orders and turnover increased. In addition, according to Vauramo, the company’s profitability is at the same strong level as in July-September.

Metso Outotec’s net sales increased to 1,434 million euros in October-December, compared to 1,278 million euros at the same time a year earlier. Operating profit in October-December was 185 million euros, compared to 130 million euros a year earlier.

Adjusted operating profit in the last quarter of the year was 212 million euros, and increased by 30 percent from the previous year. Adjusted operating profit for the whole year was 713 million euros, and from 2021 it grew by 12.9 percent.

“For 2022, we are proud of our progress, which was achieved despite challenging market conditions caused by inflation and supply chain constraints. In addition, we exited the Russian market and had to start winding down the contracts we made with our Russian customers,” says Vauramo in the press release.

He adds that there were many customers in other main markets and the company received new orders. According to him, the service business also developed strongly, and its turnover increased by 25 percent compared to 2021.

Vauramo expects that in the first half of this year, the company’s customer activity will remain at the current level, because the megatrends of electrification and battery metals will increase demand in the mineral and metal markets.

“We also expect the stone crushing market to hold its ground well in North America and Europe,” he says.

