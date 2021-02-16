Interim reports Metso-Outotec’s net sales and earnings weakened, and orders accumulated well

Operating profit fell by almost 60 percent to EUR 44 million.

Metso-Outotecin The operating profit in October – December was EUR 44 million, or 58 per cent lower than a year earlier. Net sales decreased to EUR 977 million from EUR 1,087 million.

However, orders received clearly increased to EUR 1,304 million, compared to EUR 1,045 million a year earlier. Equipment business orders increased by as much as 66 percent.

In the services business, orders decreased by nine percent due to the weakening exchange rates of key mining countries and limited access to customers caused by the coronavirus.

Metso-Outotec was born last summer when Outotec, which produces mining technology and related services, and Metso ‘s rock crushing business merged.

Managing director Pekka Vauramo according to the market development currently looks good, but depends on how the epidemic develops.

“Overall, we achieved good results in 2020, even though the coronavirus pandemic weakened our operating environment. Despite the restrictions in our customer industries, the orders we received and our net sales decreased organically by only five and three percent from 2019, ”Vauramo says in a press release.

According to Vauramo, the profitability of the Stone Crushing and Minerals segments was at a good level. In contrast, the metals segment, which reported a loss, suffered the most from the decline in sales due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Throughout the past year, orders received decreased by five percent to EUR 4,150 million. Despite the interest rate crisis, net sales fell by only 3% to EUR 3,897 million, but operating profit fell by 40% to EUR 253 million.

Metso-Outotec’s Board of Directors proposes a dividend of EUR 0.20 per share.