Interim reports Metso Outotec’s crusher business performed well in Europe and North America

Better times for the mining business are also forecast for the rest of the year.

Mining equipment and Metso Outotec, which makes rock crushers, had net sales of EUR 925 million and comparable operating profit of EUR 115 million in the first quarter. Operating profit excluding non-recurring items improved by 20 percent from January-March last year.

Comparable operating profit was 12.4 percent of net sales.

The company received slightly more new orders than in the corresponding period last year, amounting to EUR 1,102 million.

Net sales decreased slightly due to the service business. However, the company’s figures for last year are only indicative, as Metso Outotec was not created until last summer, when Metso’s and Outotec’s mining and rock crushing businesses were merged. At the same time, the valve company Neles was separated from Metso as its own listed company.

New the company’s start-up has been more tangled than expected before the merger, as the corona epidemic has particularly affected the service business, which generates about half of net sales, and has partially postponed decisions on larger investments.

“Orders received increased in the first quarter, mainly due to strong demand in the rock crushing market. In addition, customer activity has increased in both the minerals and metals segments. Net sales in the first quarter were negatively impacted by the timing of deliveries in the order backlog, ”the CEO Pekka Vauramo says in a company release.

Demand for rock crushers was particularly strong in Europe and North America. The Chinese market is also doing well. According to Vauramo, the market is expecting the launch of large stimulus packages.

The corona epidemic continues to affect transactions in some parts of the world. The weak disease situation in India in particular may have an impact on the schedules of some deliveries. Overall, however, the business outlook is expected to improve.

According to Vauramo, the expected cost synergies of EUR 120 million from the merger have largely been achieved and the rest will be achieved by the end of the year.

Metso Outotec was born last summer when Metso’s and Outotec’s mining businesses were merged.

The company’s share price has nearly doubled since last summer.

The company makes equipment for ore handling and metal separation. In addition, it makes crushing equipment for the civil engineering industry. There, the rock is made into crushed stone and crushed stone for buildings and the bottom of roads.

The company’s machines are also used, for example, in the recycling of building materials.

The most complex know-how is related to mines.

The company is a strong player in the ore beneficiation process, where valuable metals are removed from stone and copper is processed into finished metal.

In enrichment, the stones are first crushed and ground.

The metal is separated from the ground ore by foaming or dissolving. In foaming, water, compressed air and chemicals are added to the ground stone so that the mixture foams and the mineral particles rise to the surface with the foam bubbles.