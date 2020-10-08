Upgrade
Interim reports Media company Sanoma expects net sales to grow by more than one billion euros this year

Bhavi Mandalia
October 8, 2020
Media company Sanoma expects the Group’s reported net sales to increase to approximately EUR 1,050 million from last year’s EUR 913 million.

The operating profit margin, ie operating profit, is forecast to be around 14 per cent and the range is 13 to 15 per cent.

The outlook is based on the assumption that in 2020 the advertising market in Finland will decrease by 15–20 per cent compared to 2019.

Message in March, it withdrew its previous estimates of this year’s earnings trend due to the uncertainty caused by the interest rate pandemic.

Sanoma will publish its interim report for the third quarter of 2020 on Thursday, October 29.

Helsingin Sanomat is part of Sanoma.

