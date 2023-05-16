Interim reports | Marimekko’s result shrank visibly – the stock falls sharply

Marimekko’s turnover for the whole year is estimated to grow both in Finland and internationally.

Marimekkon comparable operating profit fell to 3.8 million euros in January-March, while it was 6.6 million euros a year earlier.

The operating profit fell mainly due to the weakening of the relative sales margin, mainly due to lower license revenues, and higher fixed costs compared to the comparison period.

CEO of Marimekko Tiina Alahuhta-Kaskon according to the forecast, net sales fell due to, for example, the decrease in domestic wholesale sales, which was due to weaker general consumer demand in Finland.

In January-March, the company’s turnover decreased by two percent compared to the previous year and was 35.3 million euros.

Marimekko’s turnover for the whole year is estimated to grow both in Finland and internationally. The risk of economic recession and general cost inflation is seen to affect consumer confidence and purchasing power, which in turn may affect Marimekko’s business, especially in Finland.

Alahuhta-Kasko says that the most important geographical area for Marimekko’s international growth in the coming years is Asia.

Now, in the first quarter of the year, two new Marimekko stores were opened in Beijing, China. China’s online store also expanded to another online sales platform. In addition, two pop-up stores were opened in Japan and one in Taiwan.

“Inspiring stores and creative retail concepts are not only important as distribution channels, but also as the heart of brand culture, which build recognition, deepen the customer experience and support sales in other channels as well,” says Alahuhta-Kasko in the press release.

A fashion show presenting this year’s summer collection of Marimekko was organized in Thailand in March.