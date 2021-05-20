Interim reports Marimekko’s result improved in the first half of the year, sales in Asia strong

With a few exceptions, Marimekko’s stores were open in the first quarter.

Fashion company Marimekko’s result in the first quarter clearly improved from last year, when the company’s sales developed well in Asia despite the pandemic. Net sales increased by almost a fifth year-on-year.

“In particular, well-run wholesale sales generated revenue in the early part of the year, and our international sales clearly increased. The increase in net sales, the strengthening of the relative gross margin and the reduction of fixed costs significantly improved our result, ”says Marimekko’s President and CEO Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko in the interim report bulletin.

Marimekko’s operating profit increased to EUR 5.6 million in January – March, compared to EUR 1.2 million at the same time last year. Earnings per share improved to EUR 0.55 from EUR 0.02.

The company’s net sales increased to EUR 29.1 million in the first quarter from EUR 24.9 million in the comparison period.

“Our collection and growing enthusiasm for home furnishing, the lessons we learned and new ways of working in exceptional circumstances, and our long-term work to develop our brand and multi-channel business drove us to good growth,” says Alahuhta-Kasko.

In Finland, net sales rose by seven per cent and international sales by 29 per cent.

Turnover in particular, the good development of wholesale sales in the Asia-Pacific region, Finland and Scandinavia, as well as the increase in license revenues.

Marimekko’s stores around the world were open in the first quarter, with a few exceptions.

According to Marimekko, the difficult pandemic situation and interest rate restrictions in several markets still reduced the number of customers in its stores. However, good growth in e-commerce supported retail sales.

Marimekko issued a positive earnings warning last week. The company then raised its guidance on the current year’s comparable operating profit margin. In January – March, the comparable operating profit margin was 19.3 percent.

The company further instructs that its comparable operating profit margin this year will be approximately at the previous year’s level or higher. Last year, it was 16.3 percent. The company estimates that its net sales will grow from the previous year’s EUR 123.6 million.