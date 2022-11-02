Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Interim reports | Marimekko’s international sales increased

November 2, 2022
Economic|Interim reports

Marimekko’s operating profit was especially weakened by the increase in fixed costs and logistics costs.

International sales growth and retail sales growth in Finland increased Marimekko’s turnover in late summer and early autumn. The company’s turnover in July-September was 44.1 million euros, which means a four percent increase compared to the same time last year.

Marimekko’s comparable operating profit decreased to 11.1 million euros in the third quarter of the year, compared to 13.1 million euros a year earlier. According to Marimekko, the operating profit was especially weakened by the increase in fixed costs and logistics costs.

