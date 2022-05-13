Interim reports Marimekko, which is in the historic winning streak, improved again, and the fashion house expects growth to continue

Last year, Marimekko achieved the best turnover and operating profit in its history. The company expects to beat the numbers this year.

Fashion house Marimekko’s year has started with strong growth.

The company’s net sales increased by 24 percent to EUR 36 million in January-March from the corresponding period of the previous year, Marimekko says in its interim report published on Friday.

Marimekko’s comparable operating profit was EUR 6.6 million, or 18.4 percent of net sales. Operating profit increased by 18 percent from the comparison period.

President and CEO of Marimekko Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko believes that the growth is driven by, among other things, long-term branding and collections that are even more appealing to customers.

The company says that customers started touring physical stores more vigorously at the beginning of the year than last year. Until last year, the situation was affected by a corona pandemic.

According to Marimekko, the increase in operating profit was mainly due to the increase in net sales. The company says that the chain’s net sales in Finland grew by 27 percent and international sales by a fifth.

According to Alahuhta-Kasko, this year Marimekko will continue its efforts to accelerate long-term international growth.

“In order to strengthen our long-term international growth, we invested in increasing brand awareness, digital business and information systems, as well as personnel recruitment to support growth,” says Alahuhta-Kasko in the earnings release.

Marimekko has collaborated with various international brands, such as Adidas and The Beast in China. The company has also announced new partnerships with Ikea and Mansur Gavriel.

Last Net sales and operating profit for the year were the best in Marimekko’s history.

For this year, Marimekko expects an increase in net sales from last year, when it was EUR 152.2 million. The company estimates that the operating profit margin will be slightly lower than last year, when it was 20.5 percent. This year’s margin is estimated at around 17-20%.

Marimekko states that the outlook is weakened especially by global supply chain disruptions and increased material and logistics costs.