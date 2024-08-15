Interim reports | Marimekko invests more and more strongly in Asia, turnover increased by eight percent

Interim reports|Marimekko’s net sales grew rapidly, profitability in April–June was slightly behind the comparison period.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Marimekko’s turnover grew by eight percent in April–June. Retail sales grew in all market areas. Wholesale sales were strengthened by one-off campaign deliveries in Finland. The company focuses on growth in Asia and brand cooperation.

Marimekkon turnover increased by eight percent in April–June and was 43.7 million euros. Turnover was particularly boosted by growth in wholesale sales in Finland and Scandinavia and growth in retail sales in Finland, the company says in its half-year report.

Comparable operating profit was slightly behind the strong comparison period and was 6.4 million euros, or 14.6 percent of turnover.

In the guidelines, Marimekko estimates that turnover will increase in 2024 from the previous year. The comparable operating profit margin is expected to be approximately 16–19 percent.

Investors were not excited by the results announcement in the morning, but the price turned to a slight decrease.

In the beginning of the year Marimekko’s retail sales increased in all market areas.

In Finland, retail sales grew by five percent.

“Wholesale sales in Finland were strengthened by one-off campaign deliveries, which, unlike the comparison year, this year mainly took place in the first half of the year,” the company said.

In total, turnover in Finland increased by 11 percent. International turnover grew by six percent.

Marimekko receives more than half of its turnover from Finland. Last year, 56 percent of Marimekko’s turnover came from clothes, bags and accessories and 44 percent from household products.

Managing director Tiina Alahuhta-Kaskon according to the company strives to grow internationally through impressive events and brand cooperation.

In May, the Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo announced its new Marimekko collaboration collection.

“In the second quarter, we also launched local brand collaborations with the Blue Bottle Coffee coffee shop chain in Japan and the Heytea chain in China, which focuses on new types of tea drinks, and we talked about the silver jewelry collection celebrating the Unikko motif that will be on sale in the fall with the Finnish Kalevala Jewelry,” Alahuhta-Kasko lists in the press release.

Marimekko CEO Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko at Marimekko’s office in Herttoniemi in 2018.

Maridress says that it is focusing on Asia as the most important region for international growth.

“In 2024, turnover in the Asia-Pacific region, the company’s second largest market, is expected to grow. Japan is clearly the most important country for Marimekko in this region. (. . .) In 2024, the goal is to open approximately 10–15 new Marimekko stores and shop-in-shops, and the majority of the planned openings will be located in Asia,” the company says.

Marimekko also expects to get growth from the 60th anniversary of the Unikko pattern and the events organized by its teams.