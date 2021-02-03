Interim reports Many large Finnish companies will publish their results on Thursday – Nokia’s operating profit, which was targeted by speculators, is estimated to have weakened significantly

Analysts estimate that Nokia’s operating profit would have decreased by EUR 180 million at the end of last year.

Network devices manufacturing Nokia’s stock was last week extensive speculation although the company did not disclose any significant information affecting the share.

Instead, new information on the business will be available on Thursday at 8 am, when the company will publish its October-December interim report. Based on expectations, Nokia’s difficulties have hardly eased. The company’s key issue is in fifth-generation mobile phone technology (5g), where Nokia lagged behind its competitors a couple of years ago.

There are no actual shortcuts to shortening the back distance, but it will inevitably take time.

Analysts estimate that Nokia’s net sales in October – December would have been EUR 6.5 billion and operating profit excluding non-recurring items EUR 952 million. That would mean a 7 percent decrease in revenue and a 16 percent decrease in operating profit from the same period last year.

If the forecast were correct, Nokia’s operating profit would have decreased by EUR 180 million compared to the end of 2019.

Compared to previous quarters, net sales and operating profit are estimated to have increased, but a comparison with them is not justified. Based on normal seasonality, the last quarter is the best for network equipment companies and the first quarter is typically the weakest.

Forecasts Nokia’s net sales and operating profit would have been Swedish competitors for the rest of the year After Ericsson. Ericsson’s net sales in October – December were EUR 6.8 billion and operating profit excluding non-recurring items was EUR 1.1 billion.

The key question is how Nokia’s business will develop in the coming years. The company will hardly say much more about that on Thursday, but only at the Capital Markets Day in mid-March.

In October, Nokia estimates that its operating profit margin, which measures its profitability, will be 7-10 this year. Last year, it was 9. According to analysts, Ericsson’s operating margin was 13% last year.

Nokia The market capitalization is currently the fifth largest of the companies listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. In addition, several large companies listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange will publish their results on Thursday. The results are published by Nordea, Valmet, Konecranes and Cargotec, among others.

Of these, Nordea’s market capitalization is the fourth largest on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.