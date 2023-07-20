Interim reports | Machine order volumes decreased, but profitability improved – share price falling

Kone’s result in the second quarter of the year exceeded analysts’ expectations, but new orders were disappointing.

Elevators and the value of new orders received by Kone, which manufactures escalators, decreased by 12.8 percent in April-June compared to the second quarter of last year. At comparable exchange rates, orders fell by a good eight percent.

Turnover and operating profit, on the other hand, grew from the same time last year. Kone’s net sales increased by 11 percent to 2.8 billion euros from 2.6 billion euros. Adjusted operating profit was 332 million euros, compared to 209.3 million euros a year ago.

The result was better than what analysts expected. According to the consensus forecast compiled by Vara Research, an adjusted profit of 298.2 million euros was expected for the company. The value of new orders, on the other hand, fell short of analysts’ expectations.

The adjusted operating profit percentage measuring the profitability of the machine was 11.7. Profitability therefore improved, when last year the operating profit percentage was 8.2

Kone also clarified its outlook for 2023. The company expects its turnover to grow by 3-6 percent, while previously it expected turnover to be “somewhat” at a higher level than last year. It estimates the adjusted operating profit percentage to be between 11 and 12 percent.

“I am very satisfied with the strong growth in the second quarter’s turnover, to which all market areas and business operations contributed. This, together with better priced deliveries, led to a clear improvement in profitability,” Kone’s CEO Henrik Ehrnrooth comment in the review.

The decrease in orders for new equipment was particularly influenced by the market situation in China, Ehrnrooth said.

“After a promising start to the year, consumer confidence weakened, leading to a decline in China’s real estate market in the second quarter. Policy measures remain key to market recovery.”

With rising interest rates and slowing economic growth, the new equipment market weakened in April-June not only in China but also in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and North America. However, demand was strong in India and Southeast Asia.

The Chinese market is very important to Kone. Kone estimates that new equipment will be bought in China this year by around 10–15 percent less. On the other hand, sales of new devices in the rest of the Asia-Pacific region are expected to grow clearly.

Managing director In the review, Ehrnrooth praised Kone’s service business, whose turnover increased by around 25 percent in April-June. The service business is divided into maintenance and modernization services, and it covers about half of Kone’s turnover.

According to Ehrnrooth, the company’s priority now is to grow globally in the service business and selected new equipment markets.

Kone also expects that the modernization market will grow in all areas due to, among other things, the aging of the equipment base.

Kone’s stock was falling after the earnings announcement. At half past four in the afternoon, the share had increased by 5.5 percent to 44.53 euros.