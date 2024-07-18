Interim reports | Low demand and fierce price competition weighed on Verkkokauppa.com

Interim reports|The result for the whole year will be weaker than last year.

Consumers Low demand resulting from weak confidence and fierce price competition weighed on the results of the home appliance chain Verkkokauppa.com in April-June. Comparable operating profit fell to a loss of 1.7 million, while a year ago it had risen to a profit of 1.7 million. Turnover decreased by 6.5 percent to 105.5 million euros.

“The operating environment remained challenging in the second quarter of the year. Consumer confidence was weak and consumers postponed purchasing decisions for discretionary products, such as home electronics. Due to weak demand, the market development was also guided by very price-driven campaigning”, summed up the CEO Panu Porkka in the bulletin.

The spring and early summer season sales got off to a leisurely start and were quieter than expected, so Verkkokauppa joined the price competition.

“In a low-demand market, we made the necessary pricing decisions to ensure the circulation of seasonal products and inventory,” Porkka said.

The company previously issued a profit warning, in which it predicts that this year’s turnover and profit will be weaker than last year, unless the market takes a turn for the better at the end of the year. Last year, the turnover was 503 million euros and the comparable operating profit was 6.1 million.