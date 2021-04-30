Interim reports Listed companies forge the results that are expected to be exceeded, and thanks to the drastic revival: “In this environment, even a dimmer gem shines”

Another explanatory factor for the results that exceeded expectations is the unpredictability of the coronavirus pandemic.

For example published on Thursday’s earnings date in the interim reports, Neste, Nokia and Nordea clearly exceeded their expectations.

Liquid’s pre-tax profit exceeded expectations by more than EUR 150 million. Nordea’s operating profit was 1.05 billion despite expectations of less than a billion. Nokia’s operating profit excluding non-recurring items, it was more than EUR 400 million higher than expected.

“Everything went into the pipeline,” commented Nokia’s CEO Pekka Lundmark the company’s first quarter in a post-earnings conference call.

The positive and above-expectations mood in the interim reports is not limited to these companies, but has been widely reflected in the Finnish listed company field in the first quarter. What exactly are the results that exceed expectations?

The situation This is primarily due to an exceptionally strong state-led recovery in the West, says chief analyst at market analysis company Inderes. Sauli Vilén.

According to Vilén, analysts were also surprised at how strong and effective the state-led recovery was compared to the central bank-based one.

“One could think that it was more effective, but that I saw a lot.”

OP’s chief analyst Antti Saari notes that the phenomenon caused by the revival in Finland is supported by the fact that a large number of companies on the Helsinki Stock Exchange are global players. Companies targeting the Finnish market, such as Harvia and Kesko, are for the most part those that have benefited from people’s homes.

“In a way, it is an interesting coincidence that Finland’s largest domestic companies benefit from interest rate restrictions and are internationally oriented because the United States and China are already spending hard on the economy.”

Coronary pandemic unpredictability is another explanatory factor for outperforming results. Chief Economist of Swedbank’s Finnish operations Heidi Schaumanin according to the economy, such a rapid rise was not expected.

“If you think about how strong the second wave of the pandemic was in the first quarter, such a strong economic recovery is already a big surprise at this stage,” Schauman says.

“When this is combined with such a massive resuscitation that has never been seen before, surprises are unavoidable.”

The difficult predictability of the corona pandemic has been reflected in particular in the fact that the worst risks posed by the pandemic were never realized. Now, the rapid pace of vaccination in both Europe and the United States suggests that the pandemic is beginning to end.

According to Vilén Inderes, several listed companies have also commented that the pandemic no longer poses significant problems for the business in the big picture. Instead, the economy and corporate earnings curves have bounced the pandemic back to the surface like a cap in the water.

Profit expectations However, exceeding in listed companies does not mean that Finnish listed companies have been exceptionally successful in their field of operation.

“In this economic environment, even a dimmer gem shines,” Vilén says.

According to him, despite the fact that many companies have managed to strengthen profitability and increase efficiency during the pandemic, the biggest reason for the exceptional results of listed companies is the current state of economic growth.

However, as the causes of economic growth are largely related in one way or another to the coronavirus pandemic and its future decline, the current rate of growth will be only temporary.

Factor prices are already rising globally. Although the price increase has not yet hit the companies’ results, its impact will be seen later this year, according to OP Saari. According to him, the following quarters will see which companies manage to pass on the increase in costs to the rise in their own prices as well.

“Ordinary everyday life comes surprisingly quickly, and then we see who has learned something from the Korona era and managed to streamline their operations, and who has not,” says Swedbank Schauman.

However, Schauman would like to remind you that you cannot see the state of the entire Finnish business field from mere listed companies. Where a large proportion of listed companies operate in industry, the service sector, most of which are small, has been most affected by interest rate restrictions.

“While listed companies are now at the top, we have a country full of small businesses in a really difficult situation.”