Interim reports | Lihatalo Atria’s turnover increased, but operating profit decreased

According to Atria, the company’s operating profit was weakened by investment implementation costs, increased costs and increased salary expenses.

Food group Atria’s net sales increased, but the operating result weakened in the second quarter of the year.

Atria’s turnover in April-June was around 457 million euros, while the turnover in the same period a year earlier was around 432 million euros.

However, the company’s adjusted operating profit fell to 10 million euros from 13.8 million euros in the comparison period.

In its earnings release, Atria says that the operating profit was weakened by the extra costs caused by the implementation of the company’s investments in Finland and Sweden. In addition to this, the result was weakened, according to the company, by the increased costs of raw materials, supplies and external services, as well as increased salary expenses.

The increase in turnover was driven by higher sales prices than in the comparison period and sales volumes that remained stable.

Atrium managing director Kai Gyllström says in the results release that the second quarter was good for the company in terms of sales and operations, but that period was affected by additional costs from the commissioning of the new poultry factory in Nurmo and the expansion part of Sköllersta in Sweden.

According to Gyllström, extra costs were also caused by lump sums related to wage settlements.

“The prices of raw materials and other production inputs are still at a high level. As a positive thing, let’s mention the energy prices, which turned down in the second quarter”, says Gyllström in the announcement.

Atria will keep its guidelines for the current year unchanged. The company expects that its adjusted operating profit this year will be lower than last year, when the adjusted operating profit was 49 million euros.

A little before half past six in the evening, Atria’s share price was down 3.4 percent.