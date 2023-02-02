Interim reports | Konecranes increased its earnings, orders declined – dividend 1.25 euros per share

At the end of the year, Konecranes’ adjusted operating profit increased six percent from a year ago and was 111.2 million euros. Turnover increased by almost eight percent from the comparison period.

Hoist manufacturer Konecranes’ rapid growth in new orders stalled at the end of the year and turned into a slight decline. Orders received decreased by 4.5 percent in October-December from a year ago, calculated at comparable exchange rates.

Managing director Anders Svensson the decrease in received orders was mainly due to the tough comparison period in the Maintenance segment, which included a large modernization order. According to Svensson, the number of orders received still remained at a good level.

The company’s board proposes a dividend of EUR 1.25 per share for 2022. The dividend proposal is the same as the previously paid dividend.