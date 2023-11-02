Thursday, November 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Interim reports | Kojamo increased turnover and rental income, the result turned into a loss

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 2, 2023
in World Europe
0
Interim reports | Kojamo increased turnover and rental income, the result turned into a loss

This year, the occupancy rate has increased by one percentage point to 92.7 percent.

Rental housing company In July-September, Kojamo increased its turnover by 5.7 percent to 112 million euros and its net rental income by 6.3 percent from a year ago to 83 million. This year, the occupancy rate has increased by one percentage point to 92.7 percent.

The result before taxes, on the other hand, fell sharply into the red and was -88.5 million euros. The result includes a net result of -142 million euros due to Kojamo reducing the fair value of its investment properties to reflect the fall in housing prices.

#Interim #reports #Kojamo #increased #turnover #rental #income #result #turned #loss

See also  María Corina Machado swept the opposition primaries in Venezuela
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Recommended

No Result
View All Result