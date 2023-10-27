Interim reports | Keva’s pension investments yielded 4.1 percent since the beginning of the year – Murto characterized Varma’s result as weak

The return on Keva’s investments in January–September was 4.1 percent, or 2.5 billion euros.

Municipal sector and the investment return of Keva, which is responsible for pensions in the welfare regions, was 4.1 percent, or 2.5 billion euros, in January–September. The market value of investments at the end of September was 64.2 billion euros, while it was 62.2 billion euros at the same time last year.

CEO of Keva Jaakko Kiander notes that inflation and interest rate hikes by central banks as well as worries about economic development have marked the outlook throughout the year. Despite the turmoil, Keva’s investment result has remained quite stable this year.

“In the midst of these short-term events, Keva’s board of directors decided in June to increase the risk level of the investment portfolio over the longer term. The goal is to guarantee a multi-generational stable payment level through investment activities,” Kiander said in the press release.

Of Keva’s investments, hedge fund investments yielded 7.7 percent and stock exchange stocks 5.3 percent. The return on capital investments was 3.6 percent, on interest investments 3.2 percent and on real estate investments 0.2 percent.

In the long term, i.e. since 1988, the cumulative capital-weighted real return has been 3.6 percent per year.

Spring of the investments, the share of quoted shares and equity funds was 33.1 percent, fixed-income investments 26.1 percent, and capital investments 19.4 percent. Real estate investments accounted for 7.5 percent and hedge funds accounted for 7.3 percent.

34 percent of Keva’s investments are in North America. 12 percent of the investments are in Finland and 30 percent in the rest of Europe. The share of developing markets is 14 percent.

Keva’s investment director Ari Huotarin in the end, the past year has been surprisingly unsurprising. Even bigger movements could have come, he estimated.

“We are going to implement the Keva board’s decision to raise the risk level of the investment portfolio. Depending on the market, it will take a year and a half,” Huotari said in the announcement.

Keva is Finland’s largest occupational pension provider and is responsible for pension security in the public sector.

Pension company Varma’s investments yielded 2.8 percent in January–September, and the market value of the investments was EUR 57.5 billion at the end of the period. At the beginning of the year, the value was 56.2 billion.

CEO of Varma Risto Murto characterized the result as poor. However, the result was supported by the wide diversification of the investments, he stated at the press conference.

“So far, the year has been quite normal for a pension investor in terms of returns, but towards autumn, the outlook clearly deteriorated. From the point of view of the economic growth of Finland and the euro area, it would be particularly important for the ECB to be able to lower its interest rates next year,” Murto said in the press release.

Among Varma’s investments, unlisted capital investments and hedge funds yielded the best, with returns of 6.7 and 5.0 percent.

The return on equity investments was 4.1 percent, but the return on listed, i.e., stock exchange shares, was 2.7 percent. American stocks were the best performers, Finnish and European stocks were the weakest. Half of Varma’s investments are in equity investments, 28 percent in fixed income investments and ten percent in real estate.

Returns on real estate investments remained negative, at -2.6 percent.

Geographically, Varma’s largest investment target is North America, where 36 percent of the investments are. Finland’s share is 20 percent, the rest of Europe 23 percent.