Interim reports | Kempower’s decline continues: The electric car charger manufacturer has a weak and loss-making streak

Interim reports|The story of the electric car charger manufacturer, which was considered a fairy tale, is congealing. Kempower’s turnover and profit decreased, and the company made a loss.

Electric cars the domestic Kempower, which manufactures charging equipment, had a weak second quarter.

The company’s turnover decreased by 21 percent compared to a year ago, to EUR 57.1 million.

The operating profit fell by 8.5 million euros. At the same time a year ago, it was just under 14 million euros.

Defeat the charger manufacturer made almost eight million euros in April–June. In the entire beginning of the year, almost 17 million euros have come into the jacket.

The order backlog decreased to 101 million euros at the end of July. A year earlier, it was around 138 million euros.

Kempower announced its financial situation on Wednesday morning. The squat answered quite accurately analysts’ forecastsbecause the market knew about the company’s bad situation.

The company gave a drastic earnings warning a couple of weeks ago, and it sent the stock crashing at the time.

In Lahti headquarter charger manufacturer the story seemed like a fairy tale at first.

At the end of last year, Kempower was one of the price rockets of the Helsinki Stock Exchange. At its best, the share price was almost 53 euros. At that time, the company’s market value jumped by three billion euros.

On Wednesday morning, before the publication of the interim report, the share was just under 14 euros and the company’s market value was around 775 million euros.

The company already said that he would start the change negotiations earlier. The intention is to reduce ten percent of the current personnel years.

Kempower’s factory photographed in Lahti in the spring of last year.

Welding equipment The main products of Kempower, which originated from the manufacturer Kemp, are direct current fast chargers.

They are poles familiar from roadsides and gas stations, from which the cable is connected to the electric car. They are used when the car needs to be charged quickly, for example along the way.

According to Kempower, the demand for the equipment in question has been lower than anticipated. In addition, the introduction of chargers has been slower than expected “due to the limited availability of network connections”. Chargers of hundreds of kilowatts are electrically demanding.

As a result, chargers accumulate in the warehouse. According to the company, the value of the equipment in the customer’s warehouse is around one hundred million euros, and it will be slowly depleted during the rest of the year.

“Kempower’s new customer acquisition has continued to develop positively, but it has not been enough to compensate for the decline in orders from existing customers,” the company writes in its announcement.

To the same however, the company has expanded strongly, built a factory in the United States and is planning another factory in Lahti.

“We understand that a presence in the USA is necessary for long-term growth, even if the growth is possibly slower than expected. On the other hand, in our estimation, there is no need for the additional capacity offered by another factory in the European market right now,” wrote the analyst of Inderes, which follows the company Pauli Lohi in his online comment.

In its earnings release, the company did not say anything about its factory plans. Kempower will hold a press conference in the afternoon.

The company the situation itself cannot draw an equal sign to the popularity of electric cars.

“When looking at the long and medium term, it must be taken into account that the electrification of traffic is only at the beginning”, says the CEO Tomi Ristimäki in the bulletin.

Kempower expects that the turnover for the whole year will remain at 220–260 million euros, unless the exchange rates bring surprises. The previous guideline was 360–410 million euros.

The decline in Kempower’s share seemed to continue even after the earnings release. The stock was down about two percent 20 minutes after the results were announced.