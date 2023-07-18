Interim reports | Kemira’s profitability improved, but fell short of forecasts

Kemira said earlier on Tuesday that its CEO Jari Rosendal is leaving his position.

Industrial chemical company In its interim report on Tuesday, Kemira reported a strong second quarter. However, the result fell short of analysts’ expectations.

The company’s operating EBITDA in April-June was 151 million euros, compared to 122.1 million euros a year earlier. The increase from a year ago was therefore 24 percent. The increase was mainly due to the improvement of the water treatment business.

The operating margin also increased from 1.42 percent to 18 percent.

The operative operating profit increased by 45 percent from last year, being EUR 100.9 million in April-June.

The company’s turnover, on the other hand, decreased slightly. Turnover was 840.1 million euros, compared to 861.4 million euros a year earlier.

According to the consensus forecast compiled by Vara Research, Kemira’s turnover was expected to rise to almost 879 million euros.

The company’s operating EBITDA and operating profit also fell short of analysts’ consensus expectations. Analysts expected the operating EBITDA to rise to around 159 million euros and the operating profit to a good 106 million euros.

Kemira’s share was down on the Helsinki stock exchange after the earnings announcement. After half past eleven in the morning, the share was down more than seven percent.

Kemira according to the release, the increase in the turnover of the company’s water treatment business compensates for the decrease in the turnover of the pulp and paper market.

“[Sellu- ja paperimarkkinan] demand weakened significantly during the second quarter of 2023 due to a larger than expected and longer-lasting inventory reduction in the value chain of the customer industry. The segment’s turnover decreased by 14 percent and was EUR 421 million, because sales volumes decreased due to weak market demand”, Kemira’s interim CEO Petri Castrén said in the release.

Kemira keeps its outlook for 2023 unchanged. It expects its turnover to be between EUR 3.2 billion and EUR 3.7 billion and the operating EBITDA to be between EUR 550 and 650 million.

Kemira said earlier Tuesday morning that its CEO Jari Rosendal leave his job.

Kemira’s board has decided to launch a search for a new CEO. The company announced a week ago that Rosendal will remain on sick leave for the time being. For the time being, the CEO’s duties are handled by Petri Castrén, who worked as the company’s CFO.