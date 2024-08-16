Interim reports | Kamux’s share fell by almost 17 percent

Interim reports|Kamux’s share price started to fall sharply after the announcement of results and was down 16.6 percent at the close of the stock market on Friday evening.

Used ones the adjusted operating profit of Kamux, which sells cars, fell by more than 40 percent in the second quarter of the year. Turnover decreased by about one percent.

Kamux’s turnover and profitability were affected especially by the group’s challenges in Sweden, says the CEO Tapio Pajuharju in the half-year report. Kamux also failed to acquire enough cars to meet the demand.

In Sweden, unit sales fell sharply, especially in June.

“We did not progress with the orientation of new sellers as quickly as we had hoped, and although the corrective measures related to previously identified abuses have proceeded as planned, they have required more resources than expected. During August, we also had to state that the implementation of corrective measures has taken its toll, and speeding up the commercial recovery still requires changing Kamux Sweden’s traction responsibility,” says Pajuharju.

According to him, the challenges in Sweden have turned out to be greater than previously estimated.

Concern said this week that the CEO of Kamux Sweden Andy Rietschel terminate the employment of the group.

According to Pajuharju, unit sales in Germany increased by almost 20 percent, but as in Sweden, the market in Finland also declined in June. The Finnish market was affected by the availability of passenger cars for sale. The sale of new cars has not taken place, and there are few used cars on the market.

The number of cars sold decreased by one percent and was around 17,000.