Interim reports | Interest rates are rising at record speed, and it’s fattening the banks in an extraordinary way

In the year In 2020, the results were made by face mask manufacturers, in 2021 by vaccine companies, after that by electricity companies. Now it’s the banks’ turn.

The success of the banks became clear on Wednesday at the latest, when the financial company OP announced its results. Last year, OP’s net interest income grew by 15 percent to 1.6 billion euros, and the development of OP’s retail bank in particular was strong.

OP is by no means the only bank making good results. Nordea reported a handsome profit improvement last week. It is telling that both OP and Nordea exceeded their own profitability targets last year. Small banks are doing even better. S-Pankki and Oma Säästöpankki achieved the best results in their history in October-December.

Banks’ earnings are good and the competition in the loan market has only intensified. According to the Bank of Finland’s statistics, the margins on home loans and business loans fell clearly at the end of last year.

Instead of loan margins, banks now enjoy the general tailwind of the interest rate market. The interest rates on loans granted by banks are now significantly higher than the interest rates paid on deposits by banks.

OP’s CEO Timo Ritakallion according to the interest rate market situation is now exceptionally favorable for banks.

“Banking is currently more profitable than it has been in a long time. At the end of last year and in the coming months, the situation is exceptionally good for banks’ interest margins.”

Net interest is generated by the difference between the interest charged on loans and the interest paid on deposits.

Ritakallio believes that the market situation will become more difficult for banks during this year, when interest rates will slow down.

Banks are making good results for the first time in more than a decade.

Banks have been struggling with tightening regulations for years. Perhaps a bigger problem for banks than regulation was the European Central Bank (ECB). The central bank lowered its deposit rate to negative in 2014, and kept it below zero for almost a decade. The central bank tried to get money moving in the economy with negative interest rates. The results of the experiment were weak, as economic growth in the euro area remained weak until the corona pandemic.

However, negative interest rates had one clear effect: they dented banks’ results.

When banks deposit their funds with the central bank, they receive deposit interest from the central bank. During the period of negative interest rates, banks had to pay the ECB for their deposits. However, the banks did not bring negative interest rates to their customers, so deposits were just an expense item for the banks for years.

Now the ECB is raising interest rates at an unprecedented speed, as a result of which deposits have turned from a headache for banks to profit doping.

The central bank’s deposit rate was still -0.5 percent in June. Now it is already 2.0 percent. Although the central bank has raised its interest rates, the interest paid by banks to customers is still close to zero on current accounts.

It’s about big money. Finnish banks have more than 150 billion euros in deposits from the euro area. If the banks get a percentage point higher return on these deposits, it means a total of more than 1.5 billion euros in income for the banks.

There is an even bigger difference between the deposit interest paid by banks and the interest charged by banks on loans. A large part of Finnish mortgage interest rates are tied to the 12-month Euribor reference rate, which is currently a good 3.4 percent.

Finnish banks deposits have swelled in recent years. The large number of deposits may partly explain why banks’ own deposit rates have remained relatively low. Since huge deposits have been accumulated in bank accounts over the years, banks have had no reason to compete for deposits in recent months.

“Banks’ current accounts have an uncontrollable amount of money, because time accounts have not received reasonable interest for years,” says the analysis company Inderesin Matias Arola.

The first signs of the return of deposit rates are already visible. Banks’ interest rates on time deposits rose during the fall, albeit at a slower rate than the central bank’s deposit rate. The sums of money tied to time deposits have also increased in recent months, according to the Bank of Finland’s statistics.

However, the increase in deposit rates is still more leisurely than the increase in the central bank’s policy rates or Euribor rates, which means that the tailwind is still blowing in the banks’ sails.

In addition to interest rates, improvements in banks’ earnings can also be a matter of the banks’ own actions.

“Years of zero interest rates and tightening regulation forced banks to make their operations more efficient. So when good times come, they can make surprisingly good results,” says Arola.

Although the banks are in tough earnings condition, their comments about the future are cautious. Both Nordea and OP emphasize the uncertainty of the economic situation. Inflation is galloping and the war in Ukraine casts a shadow over Europe’s economic prospects.

“We expect that Finland’s gross domestic product will fall by 0.5 percent this year and slowly recover over the next year. Especially for the service sector, the coming times are difficult,” says OP’s Ritakallio.

Banks have been afraid of large credit losses since the beginning of the corona pandemic, but so far the fears have not come true. Credit losses have remained very low.

Something about the uncertainty is indicated by the fact that OP and Nordea have kept their provisions for bad debts still high. Nordea’s provisions for bad debts are now approximately EUR 585 million. OP’s reserves are 734 million euros.

Credit loss provisions are reserves made in advance based on the banks’ own judgment in case of possible future credit losses.

Banks however, the most important thing in terms of near-term earnings is the interest rate trend.

The European Central Bank plans to raise its interest rates further during the spring, and that bodes well for banks. Nordea expects its return on equity to be over 13 percent this year, compared to 13.5 percent last year.

If interest rates continue to rise and the economy avoids the worst threats, Nordea’s guidance can even be considered cautious. Analysts believe that Nordea will make its long-term goals more ambitious this year.

OP expects its results to improve from last year, as interest rates are still rising.