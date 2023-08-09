Interim reports | Insurance group Sammo’s result fell significantly, but exceeded expectations, the stock rose significantly

Insurance group Sammo’s non-life insurance operations’ profit before taxes was EUR 363 million in April-June, which exceeded analysts’ expectations.

The insurance group As expected, Sampo’s result weakened from the strong comparative period, but exceeded analysts’ expectations.

The profit before taxes of Sampo Group’s non-life insurance operations was EUR 363 million in April–June. In the comparison period a year earlier, the corresponding result was 824 million euros, which means a decrease of about 56 percent.

However, the decline from the strong comparative period was expected. According to the consensus forecast compiled by Vara Research, analysts expected the result of the group’s non-life insurance operations to be EUR 292 million before taxes in the second quarter.

In its half-year review, Sampo also published an adjusted result in accordance with the IFRS 9 standard, taking into account changes in market values, which, according to the company, improves the comparability of the figures.

Reported in this way, Sampo says that the group’s profit before taxes was 269 million euros in the comparison period a year ago, compared to which the 363 million euros reported now would mean a 35 percent increase.

The company the result of insurance operations after all expenses, i.e. the so-called underwriting result, fell to 306 million euros from 369 million euros in the comparison period. The group’s premium income, i.e. insurance premiums paid by its customers, grew by nine percent

CEO of Sampo Group Torbjörn Magnusson says in the results release that the first half of the year is proof of the high quality of Sampo’s non-life insurance operations.

“We achieved a solid underwriting result despite the less favorable claims development than before. The group’s operational development continues to be strong, especially because pricing is getting tougher quickly in the UK motor vehicle insurance market.”

of the Group the main insurance company If’s profit before taxes also decreased by 56 percent from the comparison period and was 320 million euros. Analysts’ consensus expected the result to be 246 million euros before taxes, which means that If’s result also exceeded expectations.

If’s combined expense ratio rose to 82.9 percent in April-June from 80.3 percent in the comparison period.

The combined expense ratio describes the ratio of compensation and operating expenses to insurance premium income. The lower the expense ratio, the higher the insurance premium income is in relation to the expenses.

Analysts’ consensus expected Ifi’s combined expense ratio to weaken to 84.9 percent, which also exceeded expectations.

The market received Sampo’s result positively. After the opening of the Helsinki Stock Exchange, the company’s stock immediately started to rise by several percent. After about half an hour of trading at 10:30 a.m., the company’s share price was up 5.3 percent at around EUR 40.6.

Sampo said in connection with the results announcement that the financial company Mandatum’s listing on the Helsinki Stock Exchange is progressing as planned.

Sampo decided in the spring that it would separate Mandatum into its own company and list it on the stock exchange. Mandatum currently offers services related to property and asset management, investing and remuneration, among other things. It serves wealthy individuals, corporations and institutional investors.

Mandatum is scheduled to be listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange in October. According to CEO Magnusson, Mandatum’s customer assets under management increased by 9 percent to EUR 11.2 billion in the first half of the year

Sampo updated its guidelines for the current year in connection with the results announcement.

The company says that it is still aiming for a combined expense ratio of less than 86 percent at the group level, but slightly understated its expectations for its subsidiaries.

Sampo expects If’s combined expense ratio to be 81.5-83.5 percent this year, which is a slight improvement on the previous expectation of 82-84 percent.

On the other hand, Sampo expects the operational expense ratio of the British Hastings to remain at 88–90, which is a decrease from the previous guidance of less than 88 percent.