Interim reports How deep do Finnair, Viking Line and Noho Partners dive and how do Marimekko and the course rocket Qt Group manage? HS is following a busy earnings day

Thursday is one of the busiest earnings release dates at the beginning of the year. Almost 30 companies listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange will publish their October-December results and at the same time their full-year financial statements on Thursday.

In the morning, it will be clear how the airline Finnair, the restaurant company Noho Partners and the shipping company Viking Line, which suffered from the coronavirus pandemic, survived towards the end of the year.

Early Thursday morning, information will also be received on the results of the fashion company Marimekko. The company did well towards the end of the year in the light of share price developments, and the investment services company Inderes expects Marimekko’s net sales to increase by about 8 percent compared to October-December 2019 due to the Christmas season, among other things.

It will also be clear from 8 a.m. how the software company Qt Group, which has become the most expensive company in terms of the share price of the Helsinki Stock Exchange’s earnings rocket and the stock exchange’s main list, performed towards the end of the year.

HS closely monitors earnings during the day. You can follow the news from 8 a.m. with a moment-by-moment follow-up at the end of this story.