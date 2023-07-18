Interim reports | Housing investment company Sato made a loss of almost 70 million euros – The occupancy rate remained high

Sato’s loss was affected by the unrealized change in the fair value of the investment properties. There is upward pressure on rents in the coming years.

Tuesday Sato, which published its interim report, made a loss of EUR 69.1 million in the second quarter of the year. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company’s profit before taxes was 37.6 million profit.

Sato’s profit before taxes has been in the red for three consecutive quarters now.

Turnover fell slightly from the corresponding quarter last year. The turnover for the second quarter of the current year was 71.5 million euros. Net rental income also decreased slightly. The company received net rental income of 52.5 million euros.

The result was particularly weighed down by the unrealized change in the fair value of investment properties. Write-downs were made in the amount of 75.1 million euros.

“The loss is largely due to the unrealized change in the value of the investment properties, which means that in practice the value of our investment properties decreased”, commented Sato’s CEO Antti Aarnio for HS.

Aarnio says that the number of write-downs is not very significant compared to the value of the entire real estate assets.

According to the company, the fair value of Sato’s investment properties was approximately EUR 4.96 billion at the end of June.

The company the occupancy rate remained high at 95 percent.

According to Aarnio, the occupancy rate has remained high because Sato has invested in customer satisfaction and serving its customers.

The turnover of rental apartments decreased compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The external turnover of rental apartments was 26.4 percent. External turnover means that the figures do not take into account those tenants who have changed from one Sato apartment to another.

Sato CEO Antti Aarnio.

Raised maintenance and interest costs put pressure to raise rents.

According to Aarnio, due to the competitive situation, the increased costs have not been able to be transferred in full to the rents of the apartments.

“Rents are determined by the market. There are many regional differences. In some areas, market rents have increased, in others they have remained at the same level, and in others they have decreased.”

According to Aarnio, rent increases are likely to be expected in the coming years, when there will not be many new rental apartments on the market. Aarnio states that from the landlord’s point of view, costs have increased but rents have not.

The reason is the market situation.

“There are a lot of rental apartments available in relation to the demand. It’s a tenant’s market.”

According to Aarnio, the general economic situation has not been reflected in the residents’ ability to pay rent, and there are no visible changes in payment delays or credit losses.

In autumn Sato decided not to start new investments due to the rising costs related to construction and property maintenance. This still applies.

Apartment renovations have not been postponed despite the increase in costs.

“Apartments are repaired according to the life cycle phase and, if necessary, continue to do so.”

June at the end of the year, Sato owned approximately 25,000 rental apartments. The apartments are located in the capital region, Turku and Tampere.

Sato says that he sold his Russian business in April. The company had also operated in St. Petersburg since 2007. The company owned 522 apartments. According to Sato, the sale will not have a significant impact on the company’s result.

According to Aarnio, it has been agreed with the buyer that the buyer will not be disclosed to the public. However, it was neither a Russian nor a European trading partner.

Did you get yours off or did you have to sell at a loss?

“If you read the financial statements, you can clearly see that we were not able to sell at the original valuation. However, we are reasonably satisfied. The most important thing for us was to leave the St. Petersburg market and Russia completely,” says Aarnio.

Harvest has not been listed on the stock exchange. Its majority owner is the Swedish company Balder with a 56.3 percent stake. Balder is also the majority owner of another landlord operating in the Finnish market, Joo Group.

HS said earlier in July About Joo Group’s difficult financial situation.

Balder announced like Sato its interim report on Tuesday.

Balder made a loss after taxes of 1,292 million kroner, which corresponds to approximately 113 million euros. Its occupancy rate remained at 96 percent. The unrealized fair value of investment properties decreased by SEK 2,644 million, or approximately EUR 231 million.

Balder is one example of Swedish real estate companies’ connection with Finnish real estate investment companies.

The situation in Sweden has raised questions, because housing prices has been predicted falling significantly in Sweden, up to 20 percent from last year’s peak.

For example, from SBB, or Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden, one of Sweden’s largest private landlords, bad signal in Maywhen it had to suspend its dividend payment and cancel its share issue after being classified as a junk loan.

Correction 18.7.2023 at 17:27: Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden’s abbreviation is SBB, not SEB, as was said earlier in the story. SEB is a Swedish bank.