Interim reports Higher costs weigh on Atria’s result – “Being in the pricing of exceptional circumstances”

Elevated costs weighed on the results of the food group Atria in the first quarter. Adjusted operating profit weakened clearly in January-March year-on-year to EUR 2.3 million from EUR 6.6 million. Net sales increased in all business areas.

Gröhn describes the beginning of 2022 as exceptional in many ways.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continued to drive up costs, and the pricing of many commodities is no longer based on a traditional market economy, but is priced in exceptional circumstances,” he says in the interim report.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Atria decided to divest its fast food business in Russia. According to Gröhn, this is expected to be completed during the second quarter. Atria has not had any industrial operations in Russia since the spring of 2021, when Pit-Product was sold.

In addition, sick leave due to Atria’s personnel has approximately doubled compared to the normal situation due to the coronavirus.

This year, Atria Group’s adjusted operating profit is estimated to be lower than in the previous year, when it was more than EUR 49 million. The significant and rapid rise in costs and the imbalance between global pork supply and demand will cause uncertainty in the operating environment this year, the company estimates.