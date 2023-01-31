Interim reports | Headwinds at Wärtsilä at the end of the year

Better demand is expected in the energy business this year.

Engineering company Wärtsilä’s comparable operating result fell to 93 million euros in October-December. Operating profit decreased by 41 percent compared to a year ago. In the same period, the company’s order intake fell by almost a quarter.

The comparable operating result for the whole year fell by nine percent to 325 million euros. Turnover increased by 22 percent to 5.8 billion. The number of orders increased by six percent during the year.

The board proposes a dividend increased by two cents from last year. A total dividend of 0.26 cents would be paid in two installments.

Group CEO Håkan Agnevall stated that last year was marked by geopolitical tensions and uncertainty.

“The ongoing war in Ukraine has had significant direct and indirect effects on our operating markets, especially in the energy sector. After Russia invaded Ukraine, we withdrew from the Russian market. Despite the continuing challenging market situation, the demand for both equipment and services has remained at a good level,” said Agnevall.

Wärtsilä made a write-down of EUR 200 million last year, which is related to the company’s withdrawal from Russia. The company also decided to concentrate the European production of four-stroke engines in Vaasa and reduce its production in Trieste, Italy.

Wärtsilä estimates that the demand for the shipping business will remain the same as last year during the year that has started. However, demand in the energy business is expected to improve.

“The uncertainty related to the global economy and politics seems to continue, but our strong order book in both equipment and services will support our goals in 2023. At the same time, at the beginning of 2022, the proportion of equipment orders sold before the increase in costs accelerates will decrease significantly. We strive to improve profitability by increasing the added value of our services and turning the energy storage and Voyage operations into profitability,” Agnevall said.