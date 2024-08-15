Thursday, August 15, 2024
Interim reports | Fortum’s result weakened, but clearly exceeded expectations

August 15, 2024
Energy company Fortum’s result in the second quarter was stronger than expected.

Energy company Fortum’s result weakened in the second quarter of the year compared to last year’s comparison period, but was still stronger than expected.

Fortum’s comparable operating profit fell to 233 million euros in April–June from 262 million euros in the comparison period.

The company’s turnover fell to 1,255 million euros from 1,368 million euros in the comparison period.

According to the analysts’ consensus forecast compiled by Vara Research, Fortum’s comparable operating profit in the second quarter was expected to be exactly 200 million euros and turnover 1,179 million euros.

The news is updated.

