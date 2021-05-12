Interim reports Fortum’s result improved to more than EUR 1 billion in the first half of the year

A large part of Fortum’s profit comes from Uniper’s business operations.

Energy company Fortum’s operating result in January – March clearly improved year-on-year. The company’s comparable operating profit was EUR 1.17 billion, compared to EUR 393 million in the same period a year earlier. Each Fortum segment managed to improve its results.

“Fortum’s year has started very strongly. We made the necessary changes to accelerate the implementation of our strategy and market conditions supported our business after a much more challenging year after 2020, ”CEO Markus Rauramo says in a press release.

Most of Fortum’s result for the first half of the year comes from Uniper, which Fortum reports as a separate segment. Uniper’s comparable operating profit in January – March was EUR 711 million.

