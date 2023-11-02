Interim reports | Fortum made a bigger profit than expected – starts a 100 million savings program leading to staff reductions

Fortum’s comparable operating profit in July–September was 226 million euros.

Energy company In the third quarter of the year, Fortum made a higher-than-expected comparable operating profit. The company said on Thursday morning that its comparable operating profit in July–September was 226 million euros. The market expected the operating profit to remain at 210 million euros.

However, the operating profit clearly shrank from a year ago. At that time, the comparable operating profit in the third quarter was 354 million euros.

The company’s turnover in July–September was EUR 1,220 million. It clearly fell short of the consensus forecast collected by analysts, as the turnover was expected to reach approximately EUR 1,312 million in the third quarter. A year ago, the turnover was almost 1,900 million euros.

At the same time, the company announced that it would launch a program aimed at annual savings of 100 million euros. According to the company, the program probably also includes personnel reductions.

