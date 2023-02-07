Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Interim reports | Fiskars suffered from consumer caution and overflowing stocks

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 7, 2023
in World Europe
0

Economic|Interim reports

In the last quarter, Fiskarss’s comparable turnover decreased by 12 percent from a year ago and was 304 million euros.

Design product company Fiskars’ sales development ran into headwinds during the rest of the year. Comparable turnover decreased by 12 percent in the last quarter from a year ago and was 304 million euros.

Managing director by Nathalie Ahlström according to the report, low consumer confidence and high retailer inventory levels led to lower-than-expected orders from customers, especially in the US market.

Fiskars’ comparable operating profit fell to 29.7 million euros in October-December, while it was 32.2 million euros a year earlier.

