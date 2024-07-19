Interim reports | Finnair’s profit decreased from the strong comparative period

Interim reports|Finnair’s turnover and passenger numbers increased, but utilization rate and operating profit decreased.

Carrier Finnair’s result weakened in the second quarter of the year. According to the company, the background of the profit and loss statement is especially the normalization of the aviation market from the hot comparison period.

Finnair’s comparable operating profit fell to 43.6 million euros in April–June from 66.2 million euros at the same time last year.

Finnair’s net sales grew by 2.3 percent and amounted to a good 766 million euros.

The company’s number of passengers increased by 5.4 percent to three million, but the passenger utilization rate, which is often essential for airlines’ profitability, fell to 74.7 percent from 76.3 percent in the comparison period.

Finnair CEO Turkka Kuusiston according to the report, the decrease in operating profit was due to the price of airline tickets and the decrease in the passenger occupancy rate.

According to Kuusisto, the demand that was pent up during the corona pandemic has already had time to release to a large extent. According to Kuusisto, this and the low level of consumer confidence are now reflected in the demand for travel, which is “normalizing” after last year’s period of high demand.

“Based on the strong demand situation in 2023, we increased the passenger kilometers offered for 2024 by increasing the use of aircraft and taking the aircraft leased to British Airways into our own use. Due to the normalization of travel demand, this increase in capacity has not yet increased our revenues accordingly,” says Kuusisto.