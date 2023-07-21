Interim reports | Finnair’s operating profit grew more than expected

Finnair’s turnover and operating profit grew in the second quarter of the year.

Carrier Finnair’s profitability has clearly strengthened due to the increase in tourism.

In April–June, the company’s turnover grew by 36 percent to 749 million euros, and the comparable operating profit was 66 million euros. In the same period last year, the operating loss was 84 million euros.

In its interim report, Finnair gave a more precise assessment of the development of operating profit this year.

According to the new estimate, the comparable operating profit will increase to 150–210 million euros this year. In the June profit warning, the company estimated that the operating profit would be at the same level as in 2009, when it was 163 million euros.

Managing director Topi Manner describes the company’s April-June results as strong. The company transported 2.8 million passengers during the quarter and the passenger utilization rate was 76 percent.

“The background of the strong quarter was the continued buoyant travel demand and the successful implementation of Finnair’s strategy. We responded well to demand with our balanced network, and our pricing and sales efforts were successful. The cost management measures have also produced results”, says CEO Manner in the interim report.

Finnair business risks have decreased as a result of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic fading and as the market has adjusted to the closure of Russian airspace.

On the other hand, according to the company, risks due to inflation and rising interest rates are high, which causes uncertainty. The company’s estimate of the comparable operating result is based on the current fuel price and exchange rate.