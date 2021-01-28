Interim reports Facebook plans to stop recommending politically-focused groups to its users – the company’s operating profit grew towards the end of the year

The company reported fourth-quarter operating profit of $ 11.2 billion, or about $ 9.3 billion. The increase compared to the corresponding period of the previous year was 53 percent.

Social media company Facebook plans to stop recommending politically weighted groups to its users, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday at a earnings announcement. According to Zuckerberg, the policy is long-lasting and will be applied worldwide.

In addition, Facebook plans to reduce political content in the news feed visible to users. The measures are expected to calm the debate on controversial issues, the company said. Facebook has been repeatedly accused of allowing offensive and misleading content, for example.

Facebook operating profit increased in the last quarter of last year. The company reported fourth-quarter operating profit of $ 11.2 billion, or about $ 9.3 billion. The increase compared to the corresponding period of the previous year was 53 percent.

October-December revenue was $ 28 billion. Growth compared to a year ago came to 33 percent. Most of the company’s turnover comes from advertising.

According to the company, the coronavirus pandemic has led people to use its services more than before, both at work and in their free time. According to Facebook, 3.3 billion people used at least one of its services in December, including Instagram, Whatsapp and Messenger. There were 2.8 billion users on Facebook.

However, Facebook warned of a possible slowdown in its growth this year. This is due, for example, to various demands for more regulation. Facebook shares fell about 3.5 percent after the earnings announcement.