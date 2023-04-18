Interim reports | Ericsson’s profitability weakened, the company embarks on larger-than-expected savings

Net sales without the effect of exchange rates remained unchanged and operating profit shrank.

Network devices the profitability of the manufacturer Ericsson weakened in January–March. The company also estimates that profitability will continue to be moderately weak, at least in the current quarter, because telecom operators are reducing their purchases.

In order to improve profitability, Ericsson plans to cut costs by 11 billion kroner this year. That is two billion kroner more than the company has previously announced.

Ericsson’s turnover in January–March was 62.6 billion kroner, i.e. 5.6 billion euros, and operating profit excluding non-recurring items was 4.8 billion kroner, or 428 million euros. Turnover and operating profit were slightly better than analysts’ expectations.

Excluding exchange rate changes, turnover was the same as in the same period last year, but operating profit decreased by 800 million kroner, or 71 million euros. The operating profit percentage, which measures profitability, was 6.4, while it was 8.7 a year earlier.

Managing director Börje Ekholm estimates the current year to be unstable.

“We expect operators to be cautious in their investments in the second quarter and I will continue to adjust inventories.”