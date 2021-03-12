Interim reports Energy company Fortum survived the interest with minimal damage: The company intends to increase the dividend paid to its owners

The company’s Board of Directors proposes a dividend of EUR 1.12 per share to the shareholders.

Energy company Fortum survived the coronavirus year with so little damage that the company’s Board of Directors proposes to increase the dividend. Fortum’s Board of Directors proposes that a dividend of EUR 1.12 per share be distributed to shareholders from last year’s result. In the previous year, the dividend was EUR 1.10.

The company’s comparable operating profit in October – December was EUR 928 million, compared to EUR 398 million a year earlier. The full-year comparable operating profit was EUR 1.34 billion. Adjusted operating profit for 2019 was EUR 1.19 billion.

However, the comparable increase in net sales was almost exclusively due to the fact that the figures for the German Uniper acquired by Fortum are now included in Fortum. Within Fortum, Uniper forms its own segment and increased the Group’s comparable operating profit by EUR 363 million.

Of Fortum’s old business areas, only the operating profit of the consumer business increased from the previous year. Comparable operating profit from the electricity generation, district heating and Russian businesses decreased from the previous year.

The company According to management, the effects of the pandemic that erupted last spring also extended to the energy sector and Fortum, but clearly less than to many other industries and companies. The pandemic had adverse effects mainly on the Group’s operations in Russia.

“During the past year, Fortum’s operating environment was more affected by the pandemic and general market instability due to the abundant water situation in the Nordic countries, which resulted in a sharp drop in electricity prices,” Markus Rauramo says in a company release.

The spot price of electricity on the Nordic power exchange decreased by 72 percent in 2020. The average price of electricity sold by Fortum decreased by EUR 2 to EUR 34.8 per megawatt hour.

Last year Fortum was particularly concerned with the completion of the Uniper transaction. In early December, Fortum announced a new strategy that also applies to Uniper. The strategy includes, among other things, a carbon neutrality goal: all of the company’s business should be carbon neutral by 2050. The target year for energy production in the euro is already 2035.

This means, among other things, that Fortum’s coal-fired capacity will be more than halved by the end of 2025. Several coal-fired power plants included in the Uniper deal will be closed in the next few years, and the use of coal in Espoo will end by 2025.

Fortum and Uniper have also explored opportunities for cooperation and the benefits to be gained from them. Fortum estimates that the cooperation could achieve annual savings of approximately EUR 100 million by 2025.

“In 2021, we will focus on implementing the strategy and deepening Uniper cooperation, as well as securing the benefits of Uniper cooperation identified so far,” Rauramo says.

This year, Fortum intends to set a target to reduce indirect emissions from fuel trading to end users.

The stock market after the opening, Fortum’s share started to decline. After noon, Fortum’s share was down about 2 percent.

OP analyst Henri Parkkinen estimates that the result was slightly disappointing, for example in electricity generation and district heating. The company’s share price had also risen earlier in the week.

On Friday Fortum also said it would sell its district heating business in the Baltics for approximately EUR 800 million. Last year, the company sold its district heating businesses in Joensuu and Järvenpää.

Fortum’s strategy is to regularly evaluate its business operations and production structure.

The company is currently evaluating what it is doing for its district heating business in Poland, its 50 percent stake in the Stockholm district heating network, and its consumer business.

Correction 12.3. at 9:25 a.m .: Adjusted adjusted operating profit for 2020 and 2019.