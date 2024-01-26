Interim reports | Elisa's result exceeded expectations, and a solid dividend is expected

Elisa's board proposes a dividend of 2.25 euros per share.

Finland the result of the largest telecom operator Elisa at the end of last year was slightly better than expected.

The company's turnover remained unchanged at 563 million euros, but the operating profit excluding non-recurring items increased by four percent to 123 million euros.

Analysts estimate in advance that the turnover would have been 575 million euros and the operating profit 121 million euros.

“Due to geopolitics and rapid inflation, business customers in particular have somewhat postponed their investments. This has led to a decrease in turnover, but despite this, our result grew to a new record”, says the CEO Brother-Matti Mattila.

Personal customers turnover increased by one percent to 343 million euros, but operating profit excluding non-recurring items increased by nine percent to 87 million euros.

“In the personal customer business, the demand for fifth generation (5g) subscriptions continues to be strong, even though the devices have not been changed to new ones quite as much as before. People clearly still want faster and better data transfer connections,” says Mattila.

The company the board of directors proposes to the general meeting that a dividend of 2.25 euros per share be paid. Analysts expected the dividend to increase to 2.23 euros per share.

The dividend distribution is 95 percent of the comparable net profit for the financial year. The board also proposes that the dividend be paid in two instalments.

Elisa estimates that its turnover this year will be the same or slightly higher than last year. Mobile data and digital services are expected to increase turnover.

The company also estimates that the EBITDA, comparable to measuring profitability, will be the same or slightly higher than last year.