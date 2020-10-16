Upgrade
Interim reports Elisa’s operating profit declined slightly due to the pandemic

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 16, 2020
In July – September, the company’s operating profit decreased by EUR 1 million from the corresponding period last year.

Finland The operating profit of Elisa, the largest telecom operator, decreased slightly as the company’s revenue from foreign roaming charges decreased due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s turnover in July – September was EUR 468 million and operating profit EUR 112 million. Net sales were EUR 3 million higher than in the same period last year, but operating profit was EUR 1 million lower.

Analysts estimate in advance that Elisa’s operating profit would have been EUR 114 million.

“Demand for high-speed connections and remote services, especially customer service solutions, continued in the public sector and healthcare services, among others. The data usage of our mobile network continued to grow strongly compared to the previous year, and the capacity of the network has been well enough for the growing demand. The coronavirus pandemic continued to impact operations in the third quarter, ”says the CEO Veli-Matti Mattila in the company’s interim report.

Elisa maintains its assessment of business development this year. It estimates revenue to be equal to or slightly higher than last year. In particular, the mobile services and digital services company estimates that it will increase revenue.

Comparable EBITDA for the company is also estimated to be equal to or slightly higher than last year. Capital expenditure is expected to be no more than 12 percent of net sales.

EBITDA refers to operating profit before depreciation, taxes and financial items.

