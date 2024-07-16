Interim reports | Elisa improved its profitability, and the turnover exceeded expectations

Interim reports|Telecom operator Elisa’s operating profit increased by five percent to 121 million euros at the beginning of the summer.

Finland the profitability of the largest telecom operator Elisa improved in April–June. Turnover increased by two percent to 541 million euros, and operating profit excluding non-recurring items increased by five percent to 121 million euros.

Turnover was better than analysts’ estimates, while operating profit met their expectations.

“EBITDA improved by four percent to 190 million euros due to the growth of mobile service turnover, efficiency measures and the improvement of the situation in the business customer segment as companies started to invest in connections, software and IT services”, says the CEO Topi Manner in the interim report.

The competition between telecom operators has continued to be tight, which is why customer turnover is still relatively high.

According to the company, the demand for fifth-generation (5g) mobile phone network technology subscriptions has continued to be brisk, because the range of devices has grown and network coverage has improved. According to Elisa, geopolitical tensions have increased the demand for information security services.

In personal customers Elisa’s net sales remained more or less unchanged compared to the same time last year, but the operating profit increased by six percent to 89 million euros.

In business customers, turnover increased by six percent to 218 million euros and operating profit by two percent to 33 million euros.

“We further expanded the coverage of our high-speed connections and services during the second quarter. The services of Elisa’s independent 5g network make us a forerunner internationally, and during the second quarter we brought 5g+ (5G standalone) to all our new subscriptions, which still sets us apart from our competitors,” says CEO Manner in the interim report.

Elisa maintains its assessment of the development of its business this year. It estimates its turnover to be the same or slightly higher than last year. According to the company’s estimate, the comparable EBITDA is roughly the same or slightly higher this year than last year.