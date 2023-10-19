Interim reports | Elisa improved her assessment of the outlook for the current year

The company expects turnover and EBITDA to grow slightly.

Telecom company Elisa’s comparable operating profit increased by 2.7 percent to 131 million euros in July–September. The company’s turnover increased by 2.0 percent from last year to 545 million euros.

Managing director Brother-Matti Mattila considers Elisa’s result to be good, as it continued to improve despite rising wage costs, inflation and geopolitical challenges.

Elisa improved her assessment of the outlook for the current year. The company expects turnover and EBITDA to grow slightly. Previously, the company estimated that the turnover and EBITDA would remain at the same level or grow slightly.

Elisa’s in the interim report release, it is estimated that mobile data and digital services are expected to increase turnover.

According to Elisa, there are many uncertainty factors associated with the general economic development, when, for example, the growth of the Finnish economy is expected to stop. Russia’s war in Ukraine continues to cause uncertainty in, for example, inflation and energy prices. According to Elisa, the challenges of global supply chains can also cause uncertainty in quantities and prices.