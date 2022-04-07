Thursday, April 7, 2022
Interim reports Electronics giant Samsung exceeded expectations: Earnings improved 50 percent at the beginning of the year

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 7, 2022
in World Europe
Economic|Interim reports

Samsung estimates its operating profit to be 14.1 trillion won, or about 10.6 billion euros. The result exceeds most of the experts’ preliminary estimates.

South Korean electronics giant Samsung anticipates making a dramatic improvement in earnings in the first quarter. The company will not publish its January-April results until the end of April, but estimates that on Thursday it increased its operating profit by 50.3 percent compared to last year.

Samsung estimates its operating profit to be 14.1 trillion won, or about 10.6 billion euros. The result exceeds most of the experts’ preliminary estimates.

According to expert estimates, Samsung’s result has been boosted especially by the sale of smartphones. Demand for another product that is important to the company, memory chips, has also been stronger than expected, although their prices have fallen.

With the increased telecommuting of the corona pandemic, demand for memory chips has grown strongly, leading to production difficulties in many products from cars to game consoles.

