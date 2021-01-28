Interim reports Electric car manufacturer Tesla recorded the first profitable year in its company history

The company’s share price declined after the quarterly earnings announcement as earnings were lower than expected.

Tesla’s operating profit for 2020 was reported at $ 721 million, or about $ 588 million. Back in 2019, Tesla made a loss of $ 862 million. The company’s total revenue grew by almost a third to more than $ 31 billion in the year under review, or 26 billion euros.

The last quarter of last year was the sixth consecutive profitable quarter for Tesla.

Financial News Agency Bloombergin according to Tesla did not provide an estimate of how many cars it aims to deliver this year. However, the company expects to exceed last year’s 50 percent growth rate. According to Bloomberg, Tesla delivered nearly 500,000 vehicles last year, so the growth estimate for this year’s figure would be over 750,000.