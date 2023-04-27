Thursday, April 27, 2023
Interim reports | Did March's bank panic weigh on Nordea? Did Finnair become a winner? HS follows Thursday's big results day

April 27, 2023
Economic|Interim reports

On Thursday and Friday, a total of almost 50 Finnish listed companies will publish their results. Nordea is one of the most interesting earnings publishers on Thursday.

Where how are Finnish listed companies? We will get an accurate picture of that during Thursday and Friday. Over the course of a few days, almost 50 listed companies publish their interim reports for January–March.

The results firing starts on Thursday, when Nordea, the most valuable company on the Helsinki Stock Exchange, publishes its results. In March, the banks were subject to severe turmoil, when the uncertainty that started in the US banking sector spread to Europe. On Thursday morning, we will hear what the impact of the turbulence on the banks and the rise in interest rates has been on the banking giant of the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

Consumers on the other hand, Verkkokauppa.com’s result, which will be published at eight o’clock, will set the mood. The company, which is one of the beneficiaries of the corona pandemic, has been in trouble recently. On Thursday, the direction of the company’s business will be shed further light.

On the other hand, majority state-owned Finnair, which was one of the losers of the corona pandemic, also talks about its mood at the beginning of the year in the morning. For Finnair, it is interesting to hear whether the company was profitable at the beginning of the year and what it says about its outlook for the summer.

In addition to these, on Thursday we will hear, among other things, about the state of the construction industry when SRV publishes its results, the health of cruise lines in connection with the results of Tallink and Viking Line, and the results of Huhtamäki, which is preparing for turmoil in the packaging industry.

HS will closely monitor the results day from 7.30 a.m., moment by moment. Welcome aboard!

