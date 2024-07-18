Interim reports | Consumers and investors are almost completely absent from the construction market, says Saku Sipola

Interim reports|Saku Sipola, CEO of construction company SRV, says that the company’s turnover is currently largely dependent on the construction of public premises.

Modestbut reasonable considering the situation.

This is how the CEO of the construction company SRV describes it Saku Sipola after the company announced the second quarter on Thursday morning print.

The company’s turnover increased by approximately 30 percent from the corresponding period last year and was more than 186 million euros. According to Sipola, however, the turnover is mainly supported by public office building. The housing market is still quiet.

“The public sector invests a lot. The state invests through its various actors, as do the municipalities. Something is happening in the well-being areas as well, and there are some bright spots in the industry”, Sipola repeats the market situation.

SRV has said that its turnover this year will mainly consist of relatively low-margin, albeit low-risk, collaborative contracting.

In April–June, SRV’s operational profit rose to a profit of EUR 1.5 million from a loss of EUR 3.9 million in the comparison period last year. The company’s operating result has been slightly profitable for four consecutive quarters now.

According to Sipola, consumers and investors are practically completely absent from the construction market. The absence of consumers puts a strain on the housing market, and on the part of investors, both housing and office construction.

“With the exception of industry, private investments are extremely weak and low,” sums up Sipola.

Construction industry the top has been followed for a couple of years now, and the question is the same over and over again: are we at the bottom?

According to Sipola, we are now there. Or at least very close.

“It’s hard to say if the bottom is behind, or if it’s right now, or if it’s still a little ahead. But we are most likely at those low points.”

Sipola states that the market is slowly starting to show signs of better things. He mentions, for example, the European Central Bank’s ECB policy rate cut in June and the most recent consumer indicator, in which consumers’ intentions to buy a home increased significantly.

“Early stage indicators are beginning to show that at some point during the next quarters, a turn for the better will take place. So we’re somewhere in the bottom right now. At least it shouldn’t flow deeper.”

of SRV the order book at the end of the second quarter was 1,067 million euros, which is more than the 993 million euros of the comparison period. However, the company signed new contracts for 215 million euros, which is less than in the same period last year, when new contracts were signed for around 246 million euros.

According to the company, it also has approximately EUR 934 million worth of won contracts or projects bound by preliminary agreements, which have not yet been recorded in the order book.

The company still has 96 unsold ready-made apartments. It is the same as at the end of the first quarter of the year, and only three less than at the end of the last quarter of last year.

According to Sipola, the housing portfolio has remained very similar throughout, meaning that no new housing has been completed. Previously Unsold apartments have therefore still not been sold. According to Sipola, SRV’s Unsold apartments are in Helsinki and Vantaa.

According to Sipola, the unsold apartments do not burden SRV particularly much, and the company has not wanted to resort to very strong measures to sell them. SRV has also not started selling apartments in large bundles to investors.

“We’ve determined that when it doesn’t cause a dramatic concern, we have time to look a bit and try not to sell at the wrong price either,” says Sipola.

Outside of the profit lines, Sipola says that he is particularly satisfied with the way the company’s operational activities have developed.

“It can be seen in margins, but also in customer satisfaction and job security.”

SRV announced on Wednesday that it is against it lawsuits filed In connection with the fire at the seniors’ house in Jyväskylä in 2020.

According to SRV, the lawsuits filed in the district court of Central Finland have been initiated by its subscribers and insurance companies.

According to the release, the total sum of the lawsuits is around eight million euros.

At this stage, Sipola does not want to comment on the lawsuits beyond Wednesday’s announcement.

“Of course, these processes in court will be long if they go that far,” he says, however.