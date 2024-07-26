Interim reports | Construction company YIT is still suffering from the weakness of the Finnish housing market

Interim reports|The company’s turnover was lower than expected, but the operating profit was in line with expectations.

Construction company YIT’s difficulties continue with the problems in the housing market.

The company’s turnover shrank by 22 percent to 434 million euros and adjusted operating profit by 50 percent to seven million euros.

Analysts expected turnover to have been EUR 483 million and adjusted operating profit EUR 7.1 million.

“We have prioritized [panneet etusijalle] optimization of our balance sheet and liquidity and at the same time improved the performance of our business segments. At the same time, we have continued to improve our operational efficiency and customer focus and have built capabilities to speed up business when it can be seen that the Finnish housing market is starting to stabilize,” says the CEO. Heikki Vuorenmaa in the interim report.

He emphasizes that YIT will continue to take the necessary steps to reduce its indebtedness and release capital from investments and other non-core business operations.

Ready the number of unsold apartments at the end of June was 1,212, of which 867 were located in Finland. At the end of March, the number of completed unsold apartments was 1,359, of which 1,000 were located in Finland.

“In Finland, the worst slowdown of the market is behind us, and we are starting to approach the end of the cycle. The supply of new apartments on the market is significantly decreasing, and thus the peak of the number of unsold completed new apartments in Finland is behind us. However, the Finnish housing market is not expected to improve substantially in 2024,” CEO Vuorenmaa says in the interim report.