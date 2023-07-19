Interim reports | Citycon’s operational growth continued

The shopping center investor says that he has benefited from the increase in the number of visitors to the shopping centers and the increase in the sales of tenants

Real estate investment company In its half-year report, Citycon reported on the growth of operational key figures.

Comparable net rental income for the first half of the year at comparable exchange rates increased by 6.9 percent compared to a year ago.

The company’s operating profit, on the other hand, fell by 8.9 percent to 42.2 million euros from 46.3 million euros a year ago

The rental rate of properties increased by 0.5 percent compared to the previous year. The occupancy rate for the first half of 2023 was 95.5 percent.

The rent change for new and renewed leases was 0.6 percent negative. Comparable sales grew by 4.1 percent during the first half of the year.

The change in the fair value of investment properties was EUR 69.4 million.

The credit ratio rose from 40.8 percent a year ago to 43 percent. The change was 5.4 percent.

Citycon kept his future outlook unchanged. It expects its 2023 operating profit to be between EUR 174 million and EUR 192 million.

Citycon says that the growth of operational key figures is based on the high level of the number of visitors to its shopping centers and the sales of tenants.

“We continue to benefit from the fact that tenants’ rent is only 9.4 percent of their sales. This, combined with the increase in tenant sales and the growing number of visitors, enables a sustainable increase in rents and maintenance costs, especially when sales growth continues in line with inflation. The high rent payment rate in the second quarter, 97 percent, and the increase in the rent payment rate in the first quarter to 99 percent, show that tenant sales are increasing with inflation”, CEO of Citycon F. Scott Ball says in the announcement.